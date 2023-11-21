Advertise With Us
POLICE: Man uses airsoft pistol to hold up Greenville store

Troy Russell was arrested today on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Troy Russell was arrested today on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Greenville man used an airsoft pistol to hold up a convenience store on Monday.

Troy Russell was arrested today on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The 29-year-old man’s arrest warrant says he robbed the Circle K at the corner of West Arlington Boulevard and Memorial Drive with a black airsoft pistol.

The warrant says $240 was taken in the hold-up.

Russell was jailed on a $200,000 secured bond.

