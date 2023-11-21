OVER-TAXED PART 1: Exploring the fallout from hundreds of Martin Co. properties being assessed improperly

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - For homeowners in most of North Carolina, it’s normal to have your property assessed about every eight years, unless you make some kind of major change that’s noticeable from outside - or if you get a permit to make a major renovation. It’s called an octennial cycle.

But this past spring, 488 homeowners in Martin County found out their properties were assessed with no explanation - based on a report from State Auditor Beth Wood.

That’s significant because many of those assessments resulted in higher property taxes - meaning homeowners were paying more in taxes each month based on assessments that shouldn’t have happened, in some cases, for another few years.

WITN’s Courtney Bunting sat down with two people who were affected and a broker who took matters into his own hands, to learn more.

Michael Gallo’s Halifax Street home in Williamston holds a lot of memories. He bought it alongside his late partner Chris. They closed on March 14, 2021.

“Our house was assessed shortly after we closed in March. I believe right in April it was assessed,” Gallo said.

He later got a notice in the mail about the results but says he didn’t pay it much mind, mainly focusing on Chris’ ALS.

“He had gone into his wheelchair already in December before I got the reassessment, so we were adjusting to life with him being bound to a wheelchair,” he explained.

Gallo says the mortgage payment before the reassessed value was $618. Afterward, it went up to more than $900.

“It was a shock,” Gallo said. “I’ve paid nearly $2,800 more for this house than I should’ve in taxes.”

Attempts to voice those concerns were shut down.

“Contacted the tax assessor’s office, spoke with them directly,” said Gallo. “Asked them why there was such a large increase, why the house was reassessed, and they said that they always reassess homes after the sale, that that’s standard practice, that’s just how it’s done.”

Daisy’s Gale’s story is similar. Her daughter owns a home right down the street from Gallo’s.

They also didn’t immediately realize its value had gone up due to a reassessment because it’s all combined in escrow. But later:

“We got a notice that they were gonna… that we were short on our escrow because they were considering taxes and insurance,” she explained. “Okay, that’s cool. So we had to come up with $1,800 so we weren’t paying an exorbitant tax payment.”

That’s where Paul Roberson comes in.

He’s a broker based in Washington but also works in Martin County.

“I had clients from closings come in and say, ‘I got a letter from the tax office, what does this mean?’” he said. “And their taxes were essentially going up.”

He continued, “In looking at the tax cards, they were changed to about within about $1,000, $2,000 most of them, what the actual sales price of the house was.”

Knowing that North Carolina has an octennial appraisal cycle, meaning it’s done about every eight years, he felt something was off.

“You can change things outside the octennial appraisal cycle, but it has to be for a very finite set of reasons,” Roberson said. “Additions to homes, things that majorly increase the value of the homes. And you have to document those things, and in the findings from the state auditor, those were not documented properly.”

He tried to get some answers.

“I reached out and tried to find out what was going on and was told basically that they could do this, and they would continue to do it,” he said.

With 21 years in real estate behind him, Roberson wasn’t backing down.

“Several of my colleagues and I got together and formulated a database from the county tax information of all the properties that had been changed and gave that to the state auditor and had clients to file complaints,” said Roberson.

Enter State Auditor Beth Wood.

“We did get a tip through our hotline from actually more than one person who wanted to speak to the fact that immediately after houses and properties were selling in Martin County, there would be a reassessment of taxes and property values, and then the new owner would be hit by additional tax payments,” she explained.

