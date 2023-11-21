Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

NCDOT announces 2023 aviation art contest for students

Eva Meyer of Veritas Christian Academy created this first-place winnning entry in the...
Eva Meyer of Veritas Christian Academy created this first-place winnning entry in the intermediate category in 2023.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Department of Transportation says that is accepting entries for its 2023 North Carolina Aviation Art Contest from students from elementary through high school grades.

The theme for this year’s contest is “Air Sports for a Peaceful World,” and North Carolina students who were born between Jan. 1, 2006, and Dec. 31, 2017, are eligible to enter the contest.

The contest is broken into three categories: junior (ages 6-9), intermediate (ages 10-13) and senior (ages 14-17). The categories will be judged seperately and students in each group will compete for first, second, and third place.

The winners’ schools will also get an award as well and the three winners in each group will get to participate in the national competition that is hosted by the National Association of State Aviation Officials in Washington D.C.

Winner of the national contest will be entered into the international contest at the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s headquarters in Switzerland.

Visit the NCDOT website for eligibility and submission details. Questions? Contact North Carolina’s contest coordinator, Corbi Bulluck, at cbulluck@ncdot.gov or 919-814-0550.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Givens & Little
Two charged with theft of 33 guns from Greenville Mall
James Carmon
Man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m.
Fire damages Kitty Hawk hotel

Latest News

Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
Recent additions to the Ed & Joan Warren Clock Tower at PCC give students a place to sit and...
Pitt Community College encourages students to register for Spring 2024 semester
Commissioner Chris Chadwick (right) presents Mr. Houston Salter (left) with a “Proclamation of...
Carteret County honors 103-year-old Coast Guard veteran
The city says while doing waterline replacement work, a utility crew damaged a water line.
Downtown Jacksonville under boil water advisory