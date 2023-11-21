Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is behind bars this afternoon after authorities say she had a gun at an elementary school this morning.
Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Pitt County Schools spokesman Tom McClellan says it happened at Belvoir Elementary School. He said the school was put on lockdown for about 12 minutes as a precautionary measure after the gun was discovered.
The lockdown ended at 8:30 a.m.
McClellan says the weapon was never waived at anyone and was taken by a school resource officer without a problem.
The 34-year-old Mitchell was jailed on a $10,000 bond.
