Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown

Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is behind bars this afternoon after authorities say she had a gun at an elementary school this morning.

Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.

Pitt County Schools spokesman Tom McClellan says it happened at Belvoir Elementary School. He said the school was put on lockdown for about 12 minutes as a precautionary measure after the gun was discovered.

The lockdown ended at 8:30 a.m.

McClellan says the weapon was never waived at anyone and was taken by a school resource officer without a problem.

The 34-year-old Mitchell was jailed on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

