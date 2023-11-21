Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Local expert on saving money this holiday season

(KSFY)
By WITN Web Team and Merit Morgan
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The gift-giving season is around the corner and as many are getting their wallets ready for a spending splurge, a local Eastern Carolina expert says there are ways to save.

According to the 2023 Deloitte Holiday Retail Survey, consumers are expected to spend an average of $1,652 on holiday-related purchases, up 14% from last year, and inflation can be held responsible for the uptick in prices shoppers see.

East Carolina University Finance Professor Connor Kasten says the high rates of inflation are caused by post-COVID supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine, tight labor markets, and excessive government and consumer spending. He says there are a few steps you can take to avoid breaking the bank in the midst of inflation.

  • One: Set limits. The holidays can be financially stressful and being mindful of another’s budget underscores the spirit of giving, which is thinking of others.
  • Two: Get creative. For those who love DIY, this holiday season may be the time to put your art skills to the test. Consider a hand-made and thoughtful approach to gifts that your loved ones will cherish for years to come rather than spending money at a store.
  • Three: Buy the necessities. Though they’re not a flashy gift to many, consider getting your loved ones items they need and could use during this time of high inflation. These could be gift cards to a grocery store or an auto shop to get everyday maintenance done on a car.
  • Four: Utilize normal spending
  • Five: Shop early as early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are happening.

In addition, Kasten says to incorporate new holiday traditions such as fun budget gifting games to cut back spending for everyone’s wallet by establishing a price point and sticking to it.

“The news is crazy, your jobs are crazy, but it’s important for everyone to kind of get grounded and it’s a good reset before the beginning of the year to reanalyze what’s important and I know that’s what it is for me,” said Kasten. “It’s a time to celebrate the things I believe in with the people that are most important to me.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Givens & Little
Two charged with theft of 33 guns from Greenville Mall
James Carmon
Man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m.
Fire damages Kitty Hawk hotel

Latest News

WITN Toys For Tots Toy Drive 2023
WITN hosting Toys for Tots drop off location
Animal Control services with New Bern Police and Craven County are reminding dog owners that...
New Bern Police give Trick-or-Treating safety tips for dogs
The bird park is hosting a Halloween trick or treat event with their staff and birds.
Sylvan Heights hosting ‘Trick or Tweet’ for Halloween
Swiss Bear Downtown Development Corporation and several community partners are holding MumFeast...
‘MumFeast’ set to kick off MumFest