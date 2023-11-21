Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole

USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.(CNN, USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You better watch out and you better not cry - Operation Santa is underway at the U.S. Postal Service!

This year’s Thanksgiving week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.

It helps ensure children’s letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.

To participate, kids will need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s correct address.

The postal service says Santa’s address is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 8888.

You can also help Santa and his elves fulfill a child’s wishes by adopting a letter! Check out the USPS website for more information.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Givens & Little
Two charged with theft of 33 guns from Greenville Mall
James Carmon
Man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m.
Fire damages Kitty Hawk hotel

Latest News

Michael Gallo's Williamston home
OVER-TAXED PART 1: Exploring the fallout from hundreds of Martin Co. properties being assessed improperly
A man known locally as Mr. Steve is still delivering free meals after he originally came up...
Man starts up food truck to offer free food to people in need
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth...
Alabama inmate asks judge to block first nitrogen gas execution
Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the...
Mother charged after 2-year-old girl found dead with fentanyl in her system, police say
Defendant Harrison Floyd, a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump, appears during a...
Judge to modify conditions for Trump co-defendant’s bond in Georgia election subversion case