Johnson’s return, Diboundje’s career night fuel ECU men’s basketball team to victory

ECU 82, Georgia Southern 64
ECU men's basketball bounces back from Sunday loss with win over Georgia Southern
ECU men's basketball bounces back from Sunday loss with win over Georgia Southern
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Quentin Diboundje scored 27 points as East Carolina beat Georgia Southern 82-64 on Monday night at the TowneBank Holiday Classic hosted by the Pirates.

RJ Felton scored 19 points and added eight rebounds for the Pirates (3-2). Brandon Johnson had 10 points and 10 rebounds in his return from illness.

The Eagles (0-5) were led in scoring by Mannie Harris, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Jamar Franklin added 16 points and two steals for Georgia Southern. Tyren Moore also had eight points.

Both teams play again on Tuesday when the event continues. East Carolina hosts Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern squares off against Northeastern.

