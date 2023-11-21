Johnson’s return, Diboundje’s career night fuel ECU men’s basketball team to victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Quentin Diboundje scored 27 points as East Carolina beat Georgia Southern 82-64 on Monday night at the TowneBank Holiday Classic hosted by the Pirates.

RJ Felton scored 19 points and added eight rebounds for the Pirates (3-2). Brandon Johnson had 10 points and 10 rebounds in his return from illness.

The Eagles (0-5) were led in scoring by Mannie Harris, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Jamar Franklin added 16 points and two steals for Georgia Southern. Tyren Moore also had eight points.

Both teams play again on Tuesday when the event continues. East Carolina hosts Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern squares off against Northeastern.

