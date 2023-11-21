Advertise With Us
Greenville Police teams up with car dealership to provide Thanksgiving meals

Some families see Thanksgiving meals provided by Greenville PD and Greenville Toyota.
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the season for giving, and the Greenville Police Department is teaming up with Greenville Toyota to do just that.

Hundreds of canned vegetables, ham, stuffing, and pie were all set up and boxed today at Greenville Toyota as part of a Thanksgiving meal that some Greenville families will be getting this holiday season.

The meals will be given to families in need by Greenville Police Officers, who have worked with various organizations to identify families in need.

Greenville Toyota’s general manager says it’s even more important this year to give back.

“Just try to get back to some families; otherwise may not be able to provide their family with, you know, a nice Thanksgiving, especially with food prices that are going up is even more important for us this year to be able to give back,” said Craig Goess Jr, the Greenville Toyota General Manager.

This is the 10th year that the Greenville Police Department and Greenville Toyota have partnered for the event.

