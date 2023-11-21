Greenville Fire/Rescue host annual chili cookoff for United Way

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Crockpots full of chili and people lined up, ready to get a taste.

“Always looking for things to do when we come to visit our daughter in Greenville, so she circled community events chili during the week, and we came,” said attendee Bill Roberts.

Greenville Fire-Rescue hosted their annual chili cookoff Tuesday along with a silent auction for United Way of Pitt County, with 100% of the profit going to the organization.

“All the money that we raise stays right here in the community. It’s really neighbor helping neighbor when you give to United Way,” said Dwain Cooper, United Way of Pitt County President.

United Way served more than 130,000 families last year in Pitt County by providing help for everything from food insecurity to domestic violence. This fundraiser to support their efforts is growing each year.

“It started as a downtown thing, but we’ve branched out throughout the whole city because the end result is one fellowship with our fellow city employees and the community and giving back to the community,” said Brock Davenport, the Fire/Rescue Chief.

Judges for the chili cookoff included the Greenville fire chief and the president of United Way.

“That was fun. We had 35 different chilis. They all were great, and so I look forward to doing it again next year,” said Cooper.

Those who came out to the chili cookoff were able to get unlimited chili and a drink for just 10 dollars.

The fundraiser raised over $5,700 for United Way of Pitt County, beating the total amount raised last year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.