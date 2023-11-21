First Alert Weather Day: Late Tuesday night and Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front will be tracking towards eastern North Carolina Tuesday into Wednesday bringing a healthy shot of rain, along with a few thunderstorms. The rain will exit the area just in time for Turkey Day.

Periods of heavy rain with a few strong storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday (maxuser | Jim Howard)

Ahead of the front on Tuesday, a few light raindrops will dot the radar through midday with a better coverage of showers developing late in the day. Widespread showers, along with isolated thunderstorms will move in late Tuesday night and persist through early afternoon Wednesday. Most areas should end up with 1.0 to 2.0″ of total rainfall. The threat of severe weather will be low, but an isolated strong to severe storm cannot be totally ruled out.

If you’re hitting the roads to head to Grandma’s on Wednesday, plan some extra travel time, and make sure your wiper blades are in good shape. The heavy rain will be widespread up and down the East Coast with clearing along and west of the Appalachians.

The skies will go back to sunny for Thanksgiving with sunrise temps around 40°, climbing into the upper 50s by the time we sit down to feast.

As we go into next weekend, Saturday may feature a chance of showers as the final home game at ECU is underway as Tulsa is visiting town.

