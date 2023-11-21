ECU football coaches discuss decision to part ways with Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football Head Coach Mike Houston announced on Sunday they would be parting ways with Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick following the season. 16 years as ECU O.C. over two stints with the Pirates will come to an end after the Tulsa game.

“That was the worst day of my life probably and I was so frustrated. I knew coach was getting beat up and we started talking and I was just like maybe we just need to...” said ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “Some people in town, and some administrators, need a little blood and I said bloody me up know what I’m saying. So we just decided it might be time to make a change.”

“Coach Kirkpatrick and I have been together for awhile. We have had success together and there has been a lot of good times. He is disappointed in the performance of our offense this year just as well as I have,” says ECU Head Coach Mike Houston, “It was a tough conversation. But the one thing about him is he is always going to handle himself in a first class manner and very professionally. It was defintely that type of conversation. He wants to finish off his time here and this season on a positive note.”

ECU hosts Tulsa on Saturday at 2 PM. It is the Pirates senior day game. Coach Houston said he plans to quickly find and name his new offensive coordinator after the season ends.

