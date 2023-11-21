Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU football coaches discuss decision to part ways with Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick

Made announcement on Sunday, spoke during media availability on Tuesday
Donnie Kirkpatrick final game Saturday as ECU Offensive Coordinator
Donnie Kirkpatrick final game Saturday as ECU Offensive Coordinator(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football Head Coach Mike Houston announced on Sunday they would be parting ways with Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick following the season. 16 years as ECU O.C. over two stints with the Pirates will come to an end after the Tulsa game.

“That was the worst day of my life probably and I was so frustrated. I knew coach was getting beat up and we started talking and I was just like maybe we just need to...” said ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “Some people in town, and some administrators, need a little blood and I said bloody me up know what I’m saying. So we just decided it might be time to make a change.”

“Coach Kirkpatrick and I have been together for awhile. We have had success together and there has been a lot of good times. He is disappointed in the performance of our offense this year just as well as I have,” says ECU Head Coach Mike Houston, “It was a tough conversation. But the one thing about him is he is always going to handle himself in a first class manner and very professionally. It was defintely that type of conversation. He wants to finish off his time here and this season on a positive note.”

ECU hosts Tulsa on Saturday at 2 PM. It is the Pirates senior day game. Coach Houston said he plans to quickly find and name his new offensive coordinator after the season ends.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Givens & Little
Two charged with theft of 33 guns from Greenville Mall
James Carmon
Man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m.
Fire damages Kitty Hawk hotel

Latest News

PSS JONATHAN WILLIAMS HAVELOCK QUARTERBACK
Sports Spotlight: Havelock’s Williams move to quarterback has Rams rolling in state playoffs
Johnson’s return, Diboundje’s career night fuel ECU men’s basketball team to victory
Johnson’s return, Diboundje’s career night fuel ECU men’s basketball team to victory
ECU men's basketball bounces back from Sunday loss with win over Georgia Southern
Johnson’s return, Diboundje’s career night fuel ECU men’s basketball team to victory
ECU women's basketball
No. 15 Ohio State women beat East Carolina in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship