Downtown Jacksonville under boil water advisory

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A water line break has caused a boil water advisory for part of downtown Jacksonville.

The city says while doing waterline replacement work, a utility crew damaged a water line.

While there’s no evidence of contamination, the state requires the city to issue the boil water advisory until tests come back that show no contamination.

The area includes New Bridge Street, from College Street, north to Johnson Boulevard, and from East Railroad Street, east to the Freedom Fountain. This includes city hall.

If you live or work in that area, would should use bottled water, or boil water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation. It should be boiled for at least one minute, the city says.

Water for pets should also go through the same procedure.

The city says tests could take up to 48 hours to come back.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.