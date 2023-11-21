Don Davis presenting million dollar grant check for accessible care

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Don Davis will be in the east today to present a check to a healthcare company.

Davis will be traveling to Snow Hill to present a check for $2.9 million to Greene County Health Care Incorporated.

The check is part of a grant awarded but the Department of Health and Human Services.

The grant is to invest in ensuring accessible health care in the first congressional district and serves as a means to strengthen access to health care in the community, especially for those without insurance.

The check presentation is slated for 2 p.m.

