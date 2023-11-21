Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Don Davis presenting million dollar grant check for accessible care

Addiction Recovery Care
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Don Davis will be in the east today to present a check to a healthcare company.

Davis will be traveling to Snow Hill to present a check for $2.9 million to Greene County Health Care Incorporated.

The check is part of a grant awarded but the Department of Health and Human Services.

The grant is to invest in ensuring accessible health care in the first congressional district and serves as a means to strengthen access to health care in the community, especially for those without insurance.

The check presentation is slated for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Givens & Little
Two charged with theft of 33 guns from Greenville Mall
James Carmon
Man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m.
Fire damages Kitty Hawk hotel

Latest News

Mount Olive Pickle Drop nominated for USA Today’s 10Best New Year’s events
Mount Olive Pickle Drop nominated for USA Today’s 10Best New Year’s events
Man claims state record catch of Almaco Jack
Man claims state record catch of Almaco Jack
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
POLICE: Rocky Mount larceny call ends with organized crime charges
POLICE: Rocky Mount larceny call ends with organized crime charges