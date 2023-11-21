Advertise With Us
Crystal Coast man charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution

Carteret County deputies on Saturday arrested Brandon Hollamon on warrants out of New Hanover...
Carteret County deputies on Saturday arrested Brandon Hollamon on warrants out of New Hanover County.(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Crystal Coast man has been arrested for promoting prostitution in the Wilmington area.

Carteret County deputies on Saturday arrested Brandon Hollamon on warrants out of New Hanover County.

The 42-year-old man from Salter Path was wanted on 17 counts of promoting prostitution, including prostitution of a child.

Hollamon was jailed on a $500,000 bond and transported to New Hanover County for his first court appearance.

