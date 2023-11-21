Crystal Coast man charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Crystal Coast man has been arrested for promoting prostitution in the Wilmington area.

Carteret County deputies on Saturday arrested Brandon Hollamon on warrants out of New Hanover County.

The 42-year-old man from Salter Path was wanted on 17 counts of promoting prostitution, including prostitution of a child.

Hollamon was jailed on a $500,000 bond and transported to New Hanover County for his first court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.