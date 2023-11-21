Crystal Coast man charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Crystal Coast man has been arrested for promoting prostitution in the Wilmington area.
Carteret County deputies on Saturday arrested Brandon Hollamon on warrants out of New Hanover County.
The 42-year-old man from Salter Path was wanted on 17 counts of promoting prostitution, including prostitution of a child.
Hollamon was jailed on a $500,000 bond and transported to New Hanover County for his first court appearance.
