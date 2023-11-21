Craven County woman wins $100,000 from scratch-off prize
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A woman from the east won big on a scratch-off lottery ticket.
The North Carolina Education Lottery says Barbar Kruck won $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off.
200X The Cash launched in March 2022 with six $5 million top prizes and 18 $100,000. Two $5 million top prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be won.
After claiming her prize Monday, she took home $71,259 after taxes.
The North Carolina Lottery launched 200X The Cash in March 2022 with six $5 million top prizes and 18 $100,000.
Two $5 million top prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be won, according to officials.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.