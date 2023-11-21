Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and wind pick up tonight as storms arrive

Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the incoming storms
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunshine will be taking a break for a few days as Eastern NC gets the rain we’ve been lacking. The rain will be coming in heavy later tonight through Wednesday thanks to a strong cold front that will impact most of the east coast over the next few days. Light rain today will increase in coverage and intensity late tonight. Strong to possibly severe storms will be moving through the East early Wednesday morning (pre-dawn hours) and will pull away from the coast late in the evening.

High temperatures will hold in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon and again tomorrow, but with the cold front moving in, temps will fall to the mid to upper 50s lasting from Thanksgiving through the weekend. Speaking of Thanksgiving, winds will be strong out of the north-northwest but the sunshine will be out in full. Wind speeds will range between 10-20 mph for inland areas while the coast sees 20-30 mph winds, with gusts reaching as high as 40 mph over the Outer Banks.

A slight chance of rain will return to the forecast late Friday into Saturday, but those showers will be much more subdued than Wednesday morning’s deluge. Plan on spotty showers fading through the start of the weekend. Sunny skies will be the norm from Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week. Highs will show minimal change, staying in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s, so frost (especially on windshields) could be an issue in the mornings.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Givens & Little
Two charged with theft of 33 guns from Greenville Mall
James Carmon
Man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m.
Fire damages Kitty Hawk hotel

Latest News

Periods of heavy rain, along with a few strong storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Tonight and Wednesday as storms move in
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Light rain Tuesday; Heavier rain with a few storms Wednesday
First Alert Forecast November 21, 2023
First Alert Forecast November 21, 2023
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Drought Improving Rain on the Way
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Drought Improving Rain on the Way