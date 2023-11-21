Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and wind pick up tonight as storms arrive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunshine will be taking a break for a few days as Eastern NC gets the rain we’ve been lacking. The rain will be coming in heavy later tonight through Wednesday thanks to a strong cold front that will impact most of the east coast over the next few days. Light rain today will increase in coverage and intensity late tonight. Strong to possibly severe storms will be moving through the East early Wednesday morning (pre-dawn hours) and will pull away from the coast late in the evening.

High temperatures will hold in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon and again tomorrow, but with the cold front moving in, temps will fall to the mid to upper 50s lasting from Thanksgiving through the weekend. Speaking of Thanksgiving, winds will be strong out of the north-northwest but the sunshine will be out in full. Wind speeds will range between 10-20 mph for inland areas while the coast sees 20-30 mph winds, with gusts reaching as high as 40 mph over the Outer Banks.

A slight chance of rain will return to the forecast late Friday into Saturday, but those showers will be much more subdued than Wednesday morning’s deluge. Plan on spotty showers fading through the start of the weekend. Sunny skies will be the norm from Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week. Highs will show minimal change, staying in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s, so frost (especially on windshields) could be an issue in the mornings.

