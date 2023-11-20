Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Drought Improving Rain on the Way

Showers Tuesday turn into heavier rain Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shower chances hang around tonight into Tuesday ahead of our best chance of rain on Wednesday. Temperatures Tuesday morning won’t be as cold as Sunday and Monday mornings but we’re still expecting 40s to pop up. Tuesday will be cloudy and windy. If your area stays dry enough, 70s could pop up by the afternoon. Any rain is expected to be scattered and light. Rain chances increase late Tuesday and rain gets heavier heading into Wednesday. Most have the chance of seeing up to an inch of rain but swaths of 1-2″ are possible too. A few rumbles of thunder are possible heading into Wednesday morning. If instability increases enough, a few severe storms are possible from midnight to 9 AM Wednesday. Rain moves out late Wednesday giving us great weather for Thanksgiving! Sun returns with highs around 60. Another storm system could pass through this weekend increasing clouds and delivering a few more showers.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

