Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

WATCH: Puppy rescued after falling into sewer pipe

It took about eight hours for crews to usher the puppy through the pipe until she could be pulled out safely. (KSAT, SAWS, CNN)
By KSAT via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A puppy is back above ground after getting trapped in a Texas sewer line for about eight hours.

The San Antonio Water System crew members who rescued the puppy named her Pipa, or pipe in Spanish. She and her brothers and sisters were playing outside their home Wednesday when they found themselves in a bit of trouble.

Pipa and two other puppies fell into a sewer lateral, or cleanout valve, near their front yard. Firefighters were able to pull two of them out of the pipe but couldn’t reach Pipa, so they called SAWS for help.

The rescue mission, which was caught on video, took several hours starting between 3 and 4 p.m. and continuing until after midnight.

Crews say the rescue took so long because Pipa had to be gently nudged with camera equipment 10 feet at a time for 200 feet until she could be pulled out of the sewer safely through a manhole.

San Antonio Animal Care Services was on site as Pipe was rescued, so they could assess her. She was taken to a local veterinarian to be checked out before she could be returned to her owners.

SAWS officials say an incident like this is rare but urge residents to make sure any cleanout sewer valves at their homes are properly covered to prevent another adventure like Pipa’s.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU OC Donnie Kirkpatrick
ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick leaving after second stint
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Tyrrell County
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Christine Sams says her dog, Lexi, detected she had skin cancer almost 10 years ago, but now,...
Dog that helped owner detect cancer now faces inoperable tumor
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe...
Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe

Latest News

Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
Memorial Markers Coming to Sneads Ferry
Sneads Ferry Garden Club hosting military dedication today
It took about eight hours for crews to usher the puppy through the pipe until she could be...
WATCH: Water crews rescue puppy from sewer line
Gerald Adams, 80, is charged with murder in the shooting death of his 79-year-old wife, Donna...
80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say