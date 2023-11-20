Advertise With Us
Two charged with theft of 33 guns from Greenville Mall

Givens & Little
Givens & Little(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the left of dozens of guns from a Greenville business.

Greenville police said Dunham’s Sports at the Greenville Mall was broken into back on November 10th. Officers found 33 guns were stolen from the store.

The store was broken into on November 10th.
The latest arrest happened this morning in Robersonville. Nyzek Little, of Greenville was arrested with the help of the SBI and Martin County deputies.

The 23-year-old man is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, accessory after the fact, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and organized retail theft.

Last Tuesday, Frederick Givens, of Greenville, ran from officers after they stopped his vehicle, police said. He was quickly caught and was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, accessory after the fact, unlawful purchase of a firearm, possession of a skimming device, organized retail theft, and resisting a public officer.

Police said they believe most of the stolen guns were sold outside of Greenville.

Little is being held with no bond, while Givens’ bond is $75,000.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

