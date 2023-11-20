Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Turkey Pardon Tradition Continues in 76th Year

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The same day President Biden is celebrating his 81st birthday, two turkeys from Minnesota “Liberty” and “Bell” received the ultimate present — a presidential pardon that spares them from becoming someone’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“This is the 76th anniversary of this event. And I want you to know I wasn’t there. I was too young to make it up,” Biden joked.

On the South Lawn of the White House, the turkeys were presented to President Biden by the chairman of the National Turkey Federation. With much fanfare, the President used his presidential authority to issue pardons to the lucky birds who will live out the rest of their lives at the University of Minnesota.

“I hereby pardon Liberty and Bell. Congratulations birds!” said the President. He continued, “These birds have a new appreciation of the words: ‘Let freedom ring.’”

Stories of turkeys being spared date back to the presidency of Abraham Lincoln. But the White House Historical Society notes the turkey pardon became an annual tradition in 1989 with President George H.W. Bush.

“Liberty” and “Bell” hail from Minnesota — which produces more turkeys than any other state.

President Obama once said Thanksgiving is one of the best days of the year to be an American. But it’s also one of the worst days of the year to be a turkey. But for “Liberty” and “Bell” this Thanksgiving already looks pretty good.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Tyrrell County
ECU OC Donnie Kirkpatrick
ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick leaving after second stint
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force

Latest News

Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
The Sneads Ferry Garden Club of New River raised over $6,000 for Blue and Gold Star Memorial...
Community dedicates Blue/Gold Star Hwy Marker
In a bizarre coincidence, the American Girl company's Girl of the Year doll has the same name...
Strange coincidence: American Girl’s new doll shares name and hometown with real-life toddler
Students talk about how they have advanced their education with technology.
Several Lenoir County schools recognized by Apple for technology innovation
NC Redistricting
Black voters sue to strike down NC Senate map as racially gerrymandered