Sneads Ferry Garden Club hosting military dedication today

Memorial Markers Coming to Sneads Ferry
Memorial Markers Coming to Sneads Ferry
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - A ceremony dedicated to honoring the service of military members in our state is taking place today.

The Sneads Ferry Garden Club will be dedicating blue and gold star memorial markers on the Sneads Ferry Library’s property.

Blue star markers honor all those who have served our country, and a gold star markers honor military members who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives while serving.

Several featured speakers, including Major General Matthew Trollinger, Commanding General of the Marine Forces Special Operations Command will attend the dedication.

The event is slated to start at the Snead’s Ferry Library at 10:30 a.m.

