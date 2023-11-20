Advertise With Us
Sheetz thanks costumers by offering $1.99 a gallon gas for Thanksgiving

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sheetz has announced that it is celebrating Thanksgiving week by offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon at all of its locations that carry that grade.

Officials at Sheetz said that the limited time promotion run from Monday, November 20th and will last through the Black Friday shopping weekend until Monday November 27th.

Customers can see if the Sheetz closest to them carries the 88 Unleaded grade by checking the Sheetz mobile app or website.

