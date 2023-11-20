Rocky Mount man charged in attempted robbery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been charged after police say he tried to rob a Sheetz store.

According to police, 46-year-old Claude Hunter walked into the Sheetz store at 3715 N Wesleyan Boulevard and passed a note to an employee demanding money, a demand that police say employees ignored.

Police say that after the employees refused to give him money, Hunter left the store and drove away in a pewter-colored Honda van. Rocky Mount police found him a short time later.

Police say that Hunter was transported to the police department, where detectives were able to get more information from him that they say linked Hunter to another robbery from November 10 at the Dollar General located at 640 Gold Rock Road.

According to police, Hunter was charged with common law robbery and attempted robbery. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond and was being held at the Nash County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.