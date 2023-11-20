Advertise With Us
RDU adds nonstop Mexico City flight, launches July 2024

RDU adds nonstop Mexico City service — here's when it launches
RDU adds nonstop Mexico City service — here's when it launches(Raleigh-Durham International Airport)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People of the East can take a direct flight to Mexico City with Raleigh-Durham International Airport starting next July.

Aeromexico will begin operating with RDU’s Terminal 2 starting July 1st. The flight will have 99 seats and be an Embraer E-190 model aircraft.

This will make Aeromexico RDU’s 17th airline partner and the airport’s third new airline of 2023 with international service.

Mexico City will be the airport’s ninth international destination offered.

Information about tickets can be found here.

