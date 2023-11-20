RDU adds nonstop Mexico City flight, launches July 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People of the East can take a direct flight to Mexico City with Raleigh-Durham International Airport starting next July.

Aeromexico will begin operating with RDU’s Terminal 2 starting July 1st. The flight will have 99 seats and be an Embraer E-190 model aircraft.

This will make Aeromexico RDU’s 17th airline partner and the airport’s third new airline of 2023 with international service.

Mexico City will be the airport’s ninth international destination offered.

