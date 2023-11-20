Persons of interest sought in Jacksonville Walmart fraud case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville are looking for two men who are wanted for questioning in a fraud case.

The fraud happened on November 8th at the Walmart on North Marion Boulevard.

Police said both men are persons of interest in the fraud case.

One man is 5′5″ tall and was wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. The other is around 5;9″ tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds with a beard. He was wearing a green sweatshirt, green ball cap, and dark pants at the time.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that is valuable to police. You can call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, or Jacksonville police at 910-938-6440.

