Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Persons of interest sought in Jacksonville Walmart fraud case

The fraud happened on November 8th at the Walmart on North Marion Boulevard.
The fraud happened on November 8th at the Walmart on North Marion Boulevard.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville are looking for two men who are wanted for questioning in a fraud case.

The fraud happened on November 8th at the Walmart on North Marion Boulevard.

Police said both men are persons of interest in the fraud case.

One man is 5′5″ tall and was wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. The other is around 5;9″ tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds with a beard. He was wearing a green sweatshirt, green ball cap, and dark pants at the time.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that is valuable to police. You can call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, or Jacksonville police at 910-938-6440.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU OC Donnie Kirkpatrick
ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick leaving after second stint
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Tyrrell County
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Christine Sams says her dog, Lexi, detected she had skin cancer almost 10 years ago, but now,...
Dog that helped owner detect cancer now faces inoperable tumor
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
Greenville Traffic Safety Task Force awarded for efforts to reduce accidents
Riverside Leadership Academy
A new project-based charter school is coming to New Bern
A new project-based charter school is coming to New Bern
A new project-based charter school is coming to New Bern
Apple recognizing 12 Lenoir County schools for teaching innovation