Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

OFFICIAL: Write-in candidate wins Belhaven alderman race

Carrie Bonnie is an East-end Alderman elect for Belhaven who won as a write-in candidate.
Carrie Bonnie is an East-end Alderman elect for Belhaven who won as a write-in candidate.(N/A)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - It’s official. A write-in candidate has won an election in Beaufort County.

On Friday, the Beaufort County Board of Elections certified the November 7th municipal election results.

In Belhaven, write-in candidate Carrie Bonnie came in second with 112 votes for East-end Alderman.

With two seats up for grabs, Bonnie will now sit on the town board.

Nathan Van Nortwick topped the ballot with 135 votes, then Bonnie’s 112 votes, followed by Veronica Ward with 78, and Stacey Conner had 70 votes.

Elections Director Kellie Hopkins said a write-in candidate winning is a first in her 25 years of working elections.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU OC Donnie Kirkpatrick
ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick leaving after second stint
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Tyrrell County
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Christine Sams says her dog, Lexi, detected she had skin cancer almost 10 years ago, but now,...
Dog that helped owner detect cancer now faces inoperable tumor
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Congressman Don Davis to address avoiding government shutdown
Congressman’s office holding mobile office hours across east for veterans
Humphrey is seeking re-election for District 12 which encompasses Lenoir, Greene, and Jones...
State Rep. Chris Humphrey seeking re-election for fourth term
P.J. Connelly, Rose Glover
Connelly wins 4th term as mayor; Glover loses re-election bid