OFFICIAL: Write-in candidate wins Belhaven alderman race

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - It’s official. A write-in candidate has won an election in Beaufort County.

On Friday, the Beaufort County Board of Elections certified the November 7th municipal election results.

In Belhaven, write-in candidate Carrie Bonnie came in second with 112 votes for East-end Alderman.

With two seats up for grabs, Bonnie will now sit on the town board.

Nathan Van Nortwick topped the ballot with 135 votes, then Bonnie’s 112 votes, followed by Veronica Ward with 78, and Stacey Conner had 70 votes.

Elections Director Kellie Hopkins said a write-in candidate winning is a first in her 25 years of working elections.

