Mount Olive Pickle Drop nominated for USA Today’s 10Best New Year’s events

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - An event in Eastern Carolina hopes to win USA Today’s 10Best award.

Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop has been chosen as one of 20 nominees for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice travel awards for New Year’s drop events. The event is seeking votes to become one of the ten recognized.

“Over the years, the Pickle Drop has really just taken on a life of its own,” said Lynn Williams, public relations manager for Mt. Olive Pickle. “We’ve received some really nice media attention, and this one is really special.”

The first Pickle Drop was in 1999 which was attended by eight Mt. Olive employees. This year’s 23rd annual event is expected to reach several thousands.

“One of the hallmarks of our event is that it’s early, which makes it nice for older adults and families with children,” Williams said. “I think that’s what attracted the attention of USA Today’s 10Best.”

Votes can be cast here. The voting period will run Nov. 6 to Dec. 4. The winner will be announced on Dec. 15.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.