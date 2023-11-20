Advertise With Us
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Ayden man and a New Bern woman are in jail under $2-million bonds after their arrest last week on multiple drug charges.

Craven County deputies say they stopped a vehicle Thursday on Washington Post Road for a registration violation. During the stop, a K9 sniffed the outside of the vehicle and alerted them to drugs.

Various narcotics and drug paraphernalia was found, according to a news release.

James Faulkner Sr., 74, was charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transportation, 2 counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule IV controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber Taylor, 33, was charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transportation, trafficking opioids by possession, trafficking opioids by transportation, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule IV controlled substances, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a officer.

