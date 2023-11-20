Man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is in jail after being charged with attempted murder.
The shooting happened Friday in the 1400 block of East Caswell Street, according to Kinston police.
The victim, 52-year-old Emanuel Brewing, of Goldsboro, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where he is expected to recover, police said.
James Carmon, 57, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and injury to personal property.
Police said the gun used in the shooting was stolen from Greenville.
