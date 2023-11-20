Advertise With Us
Man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting

James Carmon
James Carmon(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is in jail after being charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened Friday in the 1400 block of East Caswell Street, according to Kinston police.

The victim, 52-year-old Emanuel Brewing, of Goldsboro, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where he is expected to recover, police said.

James Carmon, 57, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and injury to personal property.

Police said the gun used in the shooting was stolen from Greenville.

Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
