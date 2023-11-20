Advertise With Us
HELP ME, N.C.: ENC AT THREE chats Turkey Day dinner, special family memories, fur babies & more!

Help me! N.C. - Nov. 20
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.” where YOU (the viewer) asks the questions and WE answer them...

FYI, the “N.C.” stands for Natalie and Charlie --- but this week, we had Russell James as our special guest.

Don’t forget to view the segment ABOVE to see if your questions made it to air.

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: Becky Rauscher Vanderwood, Debra Pollard and Carlena Braxton for this week’s questions!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons Facebook page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday night and running through Monday at 10 a.m.)

HELP ME, N.C.
HELP ME, N.C.(WITN)

Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
Givens & Little
Two charged with theft of 33 guns from Greenville Mall
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
