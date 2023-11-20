Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville Traffic Safety Task Force nationally awarded

Pedestrian and traffic safety measures in place
Pedestrian and traffic safety measures in place(n/a)
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Traffic Safety Task Force was recognized nationally this year for their efforts in improving traffic and pedestrian safety.

It has been no secret that Greenville is notorious for traffic accidents, which is why the Traffic Safety Task Force has been constantly working to improve roadways to make a safer city for all.

This year their efforts were awarded on a national level, where they received the Peter K. O’Rourke special achievement award.

“It’s a very high level, prestigious conference that I attended in August and we were really really excited to receive along with two other agencies that are making major improvements in traffic safety,” Injury Prevention Program Coordinator, Ellen Walston said.

The task force identified and implemented solutions including high-visibility crosswalks, traffic delineators, and increased enforcement in crash-prone areas. The Greenville Traffic Safety Task Force also installed bollards, or vertical posts, which are used to guide left turns from middle lanes in busy areas.

The task force was honored for bringing together community organizations to create change, especially with Thanksgiving on the way, which according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is the deadliest day for crashes.

“This is a time where there are a lot of people on the road and we have different campaigns and efforts to really focus on speed, speed is one of the top causes for fatalities in crashes and we want to make sure our officers are enforcing the laws,” Walston said.

In 2021, Greenville moved from the number one ranking for crashes in the state to the number seven slot. In 2022, Greenville fell to number eight. However, the task force is still at work.

“We’ll continue to meet, we will continue to look at data, we will continue to look at the roadways, and our enforcement in areas that we have a lot of crashes,” Greenville Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Ivey said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Tyrrell County
ECU OC Donnie Kirkpatrick
ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick leaving after second stint
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force

Latest News

Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
The Sneads Ferry Garden Club of New River raised over $6,000 for Blue and Gold Star Memorial...
Community dedicates Blue/Gold Star Hwy Marker
Students talk about how they have advanced their education with technology.
Several Lenoir County schools recognized by Apple for technology innovation
NC Redistricting
Black voters sue to strike down NC Senate map as racially gerrymandered
Kendrick Cannon was under investigation for distributing meth and heroin throughout Lenoir...
Lenoir County man facing multiple drug and gun charges