Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville Traffic Safety Task Force awarded for efforts to reduce accidents

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An initiative comprised of multiple agencies in one Eastern Carolina city has been recognized for its efforts to lower the number of car accidents and pedestrian accidents.

The Greenville Traffic Safety Task Force was awarded the Peter K. O’Rourke Special Achievement Award at the Governor’s Highway Safety Conference in New York City.

The award recognizes notable achievements in the field of highway safety by individuals, coalitions, organizations, nonprofit groups, businesses, media, government agencies, universities, or programs.

The group found and implemented solutions like high-visibility crosswalks, traffic patterns, and increased enforcement in crash-prone areas.

Officials say Greenville was ranked number one for the highest number of crashes in cities with populations of 10,000 or more by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles for many years. In 2021, Greenville moved from the number one ranking for crashes in the state to the number seven slot. In 2022, Greenville has moved to the number eight slot.

The traffic safety task force is made of ECU Health Medical Center’s Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program (ECIPP), the Greenville Police Department, the City of Greenville’s Engineering Department, the ECU Health Police, ECU Police, North Carolina Department of Transportation and Greenville Metropolitan Planning Organization.

It was first created by the ECIPP and The Greenville Police Department after finding the city saw an average of over 400 crashes per month in a city of less than 100,000.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU OC Donnie Kirkpatrick
ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick leaving after second stint
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Tyrrell County
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Christine Sams says her dog, Lexi, detected she had skin cancer almost 10 years ago, but now,...
Dog that helped owner detect cancer now faces inoperable tumor
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
Riverside Leadership Academy
A new project-based charter school is coming to New Bern
A new project-based charter school is coming to New Bern
A new project-based charter school is coming to New Bern
Apple recognizing 12 Lenoir County schools for teaching innovation