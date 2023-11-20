Advertise With Us
Fire damages Kitty Hawk hotel

The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m.
The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m.(Kitty Hawk police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - Fire caused significant damage to a hotel in Kitty Hawk on Monday according to police officers with the Kitty Hawk Police Department.

According to police, officers saw smoke coming from the Hilton Garden Inn hotel on Highway 12 in Kitty Hawk around 1:22 p.m. and asked for the fire department to respond.

Police say that the fire was coming from a dumpster and dumpster chute that was on the north side of the hotel and that the fire was threatening both the hotel and people inside the hotel.

Firefighters with Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue, Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department, and Kill Devil Hills Fire Department were able to gain control of the blaze and were working to prevent it from flaming up again.

Kitty Hawk
Kitty Hawk(Kitty Hawk police)

