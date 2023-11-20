Advertise With Us
Apple recognizing 12 Lenoir County schools for teaching innovation

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Apple is holding an event today recognizing several schools in the east.

The event is a distinguished school ceremony that honors schools that have shown innovation in digital instruction.

A handful of schools from around the nation are selected, and twelve schools from Lenoir County have made the cut.

Students and administrators will be in attendance along with elected officials, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction personnel, and Apple representatives.

The event takes place at the Performing Arts Center on the Kinston High School campus and begins at 8:45 a.m.

