Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly conditions tonight; Sunny and cool Sunday

Rain chances will increase heading into next week
Russell James WITN
Russell James WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Expect clear and sunny weather with temperatures in the low to middle 60s for the latter part of your weekend. Although there may be some increased cloud cover on Monday, the day is projected to remain dry, with temperatures reaching seasonable highs in the mid 60s. The following storm system is anticipated to progress eastward towards eastern North Carolina by next Tuesday, introducing mostly cloudy conditions and the possibility of showers. Additionally, isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms may occur as temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

The chance of showers could persist into Wednesday, potentially affecting holiday travel, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. However, Thanksgiving Day (next Thursday) is expected to be dry and much cooler, featuring mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows are forecasted to be in the upper 30s to around 40, with afternoon highs struggling to reach the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances range from 20%-30% going into the holiday weekend. A few showers could impact the final home game at Dowdy-Ficklen, as ECU takes on Tulsa at 2:00 p.m.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

