Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly conditions tonight; Mild conditions Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will uphold dry conditions for the remainder of tonight and through Monday. Following Saturday’s cold front, anticipate a chilly overnight period, as temperatures dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday is projected to be a seasonable day, featuring highs in the mid-60s, albeit with a surge in cloud cover preceding our impending weather system.

Rain probabilities rise on both Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday due to an approaching cold front, ushering in cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving Day. While dry weather is anticipated on Thanksgiving, rain chances resurface on Friday as a low-pressure system exits the Gulf and tracks up the coastline.

As we go into next weekend, Saturday may feature a chance of showers as the final home game at ECU is underway, as Tulsa is visiting town.

