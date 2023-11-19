Advertise With Us
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Tyrrell County

Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A lucky Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina won $1 million in Saturday’s drawing.

It was a $2 ticket, sold at Duck Thru Food on U.S. 64 East in Columbia, Tyrrell County, that won the largest prize nationally in the drawing. It matched the numbers on all five white balls with odds of that being 1 in 11.6 million.

The win marks the second night in a row that someone who bought at ticket in North Carolina won $1 million. In Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, a ticket sold at a Greensboro convenience store also won a $1 million prize.

Both winners have 180 days from the drawings to claim their prizes.

On Monday, the Powerball drawing offers an estimated $295 million jackpot, or $135.8 million in cash, and on Tuesday, the Mega Millions drawing offers a $289 million jackpot.

