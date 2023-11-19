ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick leaving after second stint

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina football’s Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick is leaving at the end of the football season.

ECU Head football Coach Mike Houston released a statement today stating that him and Kirkpatrick met this morning and “mutually agreed to part ways and go in a different direction offensively at the conclusion of the season”.

Houston went on to say that he has “a lot of respect for Donnie as a person and a football coach” and the team “appreciates his leadership and commitment to our football program.”

This comes a day after the pirates got their first shutout loss in 26 years after falling to Navy 10-0.

Kirkpatrick has been the offensive coordinator for the pirates since 2019.

