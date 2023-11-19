Advertise With Us
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler start to the Thanksgiving week with rain showers midweek

Sunny & chilly end to the weekend; Rain arrives Tuesday
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, November 19th 7AM
By Dustin Staples
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With a chilly start to the day, winds will relaxing in the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.

Clear skies and cooler than average conditions will kick off the busiest start to the holiday travel, around the ENC area and the country. Rain will move in later on the day Tuesday if you are planning to head out of the state, with much of the eastern half of the US will see a form of rain and other areas in the United States could see wintry weather in the Northeast and drying out in the Mid-Atlantic regions. Make sure you check the airlines before you plan to travel. Rain will exit the ENC area Wednesday morning. Amounts could range from a half inch to an inch of rain by the time all is set and done. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s and upper 30s.

Chilly and partly sunny skies develops for Thanksgiving, with highs in the 50s. A stray shower/sprinkle is possible going into the day and even going into Black Friday, as a few clouds will pass by in the afternoon. As we go into next weekend, another system could be moving in Saturday, as the final home game at ECU is underway, as Tulsa is visiting town.

