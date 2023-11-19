Advertise With Us
Camp Lejeune marines celebrate US Marine Corps 248th birthday in Greenville

2nd Maintenance Battalion Birthday Ball
By Celeste Ford
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 248th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps was honored in a city in the east on Saturday.

The 2nd Maintenance Battalion based out of Camp Lejeune held a Birthday Ball at the Convention Center in Greenville.

Nearly one thousand servicemembers came dressed in formal attire to enjoy a night of camaraderie, dinner and dancing.

Master Gunnery Sergeant Alfredo Uribe says he is proud to have served for the past twenty-six years.

“It’s a good thing to be patriotic and serve your country just like John F. Kennedy once said, don’t ask what the country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country and one way of doing that is by serving in the military” says Uribe.

The United States Marine Corps celebrates their birthday every year on November 10th with a traditional ball and cake-cutting ceremony.

