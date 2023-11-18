Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase today with a few isolated showers along the coast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shower chances linger into the evening before they move out after midnight. Clouds linger into Saturday morning, especially along the coast. Sunny skies win out through the day as highs reach the 70s again. A strong cold front arrives late Saturday to bring in a big drop in temperatures through the night. Most of ENC will wake up to 30s and 40s Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we’ve got the chance of widespread, beneficial rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday with our next storm system. Most of the state could pick up around an inch of rain helping with dry conditions and wildfires. For us, rain would arrive late Tuesday and leave early Wednesday. Thanksgiving continues to look dry but chilly. We could wake up near or at freezing Thanksgiving and Black Friday morning.

