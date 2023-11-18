Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase today with a few isolated showers along the coast

Clouds clear Saturday as cooler air arrives for Sunday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shower chances linger into the evening before they move out after midnight. Clouds linger into Saturday morning, especially along the coast. Sunny skies win out through the day as highs reach the 70s again. A strong cold front arrives late Saturday to bring in a big drop in temperatures through the night. Most of ENC will wake up to 30s and 40s Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we’ve got the chance of widespread, beneficial rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday with our next storm system. Most of the state could pick up around an inch of rain helping with dry conditions and wildfires. For us, rain would arrive late Tuesday and leave early Wednesday. Thanksgiving continues to look dry but chilly. We could wake up near or at freezing Thanksgiving and Black Friday morning.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Derrick Bennett appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Onslow County man pleads guilty to killing sister-in-law
Joshua Glaspie
Jury convicts man who took off in middle of Beaufort County trial
Officers today released surveillance photos of a man wanted for holding up the Dollar General...
Police searching for Dollar General robber
From hospital bed to hospital employee
Second chance: Ayden man turns his life around after near-fatal overdose

Latest News

Band director will play on national tv for the first time.
Band director from Eastern Carolina school is set to play in Macys Day Parade
Coach Chris Young's 200th Career Victory
Coach Chris Young's 200th Career Victory
ECU vs Navy Prep
ECU vs Navy Prep
DMV shuts down Jacksonville license plate agency for “contract violations”
DMV shuts down Jacksonville license plate agency for “contract violations”