WITN End Zone 2023 Playoffs Third Round

Rocky Mount Academy wins 8-man state title, Tarboro, Nash Central and Northern Nash advance to the fourth round
WITN END ZONE 2023 PLAYOFFS ROUND 3
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - PLAYOFFS ROUND 3 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

3A

Northern Nash 45, Scotland 44

2A

Whiteville 44, SouthWest Edgecombe 8

Nash Central 71, Hertford County 68

1A

Tarboro 36, Southeast Halifax 0

East Bladen 47, Rosewood 14

8-Man NCISAA State Championship

Rocky Mount Academy 38, Wayne Christian 32

