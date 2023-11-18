WITN End Zone 2023 Playoffs Third Round
Rocky Mount Academy wins 8-man state title, Tarboro, Nash Central and Northern Nash advance to the fourth round
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - PLAYOFFS ROUND 3 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
3A
Northern Nash 45, Scotland 44
2A
Whiteville 44, SouthWest Edgecombe 8
Nash Central 71, Hertford County 68
1A
Tarboro 36, Southeast Halifax 0
East Bladen 47, Rosewood 14
8-Man NCISAA State Championship
Rocky Mount Academy 38, Wayne Christian 32
