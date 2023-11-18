Rocky Mount police investigating fatal hit & run

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount police department is asking for the public’s help following an early morning hit and run that left one person dead.

Around 12:59 a.m. Saturday, November 18th, police went to the intersection of East Raleigh Blvd and Stokes Street for a hit-and-run call.

Officials say their investigation revealed that 33-year-old Davelle Lashon Debro was crossing E. Raleigh Blvd when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle immediately left and headed east. Officials say Debro died at the scene.

RMPD Special Operations Division Traffic Enforcement and Crash Reconstruction Unit (TECRU) are asking for public help in finding the suspect’s vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle is a black 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with some damage to the front right and is missing part of the right headlight.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cpl. Chris Liv with the RMPD TECRU Unit by calling (252) 343-3136.

You can also contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450 or 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for possible cash rewards. Additionally, you can use TextA-Tip by texting RMPOL and your message to 274637.

