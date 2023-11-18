Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Rocky Mount police investigating fatal hit & run

Hit and Run (gfx)
Hit and Run (gfx)(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount police department is asking for the public’s help following an early morning hit and run that left one person dead.

Around 12:59 a.m. Saturday, November 18th, police went to the intersection of East Raleigh Blvd and Stokes Street for a hit-and-run call.

Officials say their investigation revealed that 33-year-old Davelle Lashon Debro was crossing E. Raleigh Blvd when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle immediately left and headed east. Officials say Debro died at the scene.

RMPD Special Operations Division Traffic Enforcement and Crash Reconstruction Unit (TECRU) are asking for public help in finding the suspect’s vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle is a black 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with some damage to the front right and is missing part of the right headlight.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cpl. Chris Liv with the RMPD TECRU Unit by calling (252) 343-3136.

You can also contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450 or 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for possible cash rewards. Additionally, you can use TextA-Tip by texting RMPOL and your message to 274637.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police
Memo indicates high-ranking police officer demoted; Greenville continues to withhold public records
The shooting happened at this Dollar General outside of Jacksonville.
Deputies investigating shooting at Onslow County Dollar General
Lord Justice
Man facing multiple drug charges in Carteret County
Rocky Mount police
Man critical after early morning shooting in Rocky Mount
The license plate agency was shut down Friday morning.
DMV shuts down Jacksonville license plate agency for “contract violations”

Latest News

The annual parade happens the Saturday before Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season in...
WATCH LIVE: Jacksonville Christmas Holiday parade broadcast underway
WITN End Zone 2023 Playoffs Third Round
WITN End Zone 2023 Playoffs Third Round
NCEL 11-16-2023
NCEL 11-17-2023
NCEL 11-17-2023
NCEL 11-17-2023