North Pitt wrestling coach Chris Young earns 200th career victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school winter sports are underway. North Pitt’s wrestling coach Chris Young reached the 200 dual win milestone this week with two wins at Manteo on Wednesday.

“Seeing these guys grow up to be successful fathers and be successful contributors to the world. That’s what I tell these people all the time. At the end of this practice, we are going to have a speech about being successful in life,” says North Pitt head coach Chris Young, “That is what I do every day. I help with the mental aspect of wrestling. That’s more exciting to me than the whole 200 wins thing. It’s watching two fathers who used to wrestle for me bringing their kids to learn the sport. That’s exciting for me.”

North Pitt hosts a wrestling tournament for boys and girls on Saturday.

