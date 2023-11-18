Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

New Bern city leaders agree to display the Menorah for holiday decorations

New Bern city leaders agree to display the Menorah for holiday decorations
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern City officials say they finally reached a compromise with a local Jewish Temple to display a Menorah with the city’s approval at Union Point Park. The agreement comes after a controversy during a Board of Alderman meeting Tuesday night.

Randy Toran, a New Bern resident, stated “Shame on all of you,” as he pointed to the city officials and walked out of the meeting after the motion to vote on putting up a Menorah at Union Point Park wasn’t seconded.

Thunderous applause followed.

Toran says he was frustrated that the topic was repeatedly put on the back burner.

“There was a lot of shock and horror and dismay in that group of the Jewish community who came out to speak on this issue.”

However, on Friday, progress was made. City leaders and the Jewish Temple met and agreed to display the menorah at the park, to celebrate Hanukkah, where the city’s Christmas tree will be displayed as well.

Bob Brinson, the Ward 6 Alderman says the reason for the city’s initial reluctance with the menorah’s display mainly came from efforts to keep unity.

“We shouldn’t encourage religion, that is the political philosophy of the nation but there are ways that we can show that we are inclusive, and this is one of those ways,” Brinson shared.

Brinson added that religious groups can express their religious symbols at their own expense and the Union Point Park will be open to displaying the menorah year after year along with the Christmas tree.

In response to the agreement, Mayor Jeffrey Odham wrote to WITN that he is “thankful that after a respectful and productive conversation, both sides were able to find a compromise. That is what a good government is all about.”

The Jewish temple is hosting a lighting ceremony at the menorah on December 7th at 5:30 at Union Point Park.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Derrick Bennett appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Onslow County man pleads guilty to killing sister-in-law
Joshua Glaspie
Jury convicts man who took off in middle of Beaufort County trial
Officers today released surveillance photos of a man wanted for holding up the Dollar General...
Police searching for Dollar General robber
From hospital bed to hospital employee
Second chance: Ayden man turns his life around after near-fatal overdose

Latest News

Daughter speaks about mother's drug overdose death
Daughter of woman, who died from drug overdose in May, remembers her mother’s life
Band director will play on national tv for the first time.
Band director from Eastern Carolina school is set to play in Macys Day Parade
Coach Chris Young's 200th Career Victory
Coach Chris Young's 200th Career Victory
ECU vs Navy Prep
ECU vs Navy Prep