Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU football has been preparing for weeks to face Navy, have chance to start a winning streak on Saturday

ECU at Navy Saturday at Noon
ECU vs Navy Prep
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A lot of firsts for ECU football this week as they got their first road win, first conference win and first win against an FBS opponent at Florida Atlantic last weekend.

The Pirates hoping that ignites a strong finish to the season. They face Navy on Saturday at noon. Always a tough test.

“They are a little bit different than they have been in the past. New head coach, new offensive coordinator,” says ECU Head Coach Mike Houston, “Yeah you still see some triple option, you see some gun stuff, you see quarterback counter, you see power read.”

It is a lot to prepare for. ECU has traditionally struggled against Navy just 2 and 8 all time.

“We have faced teams like this in the past when they can do all of it well,” says Houston, “It’s really challenging for your defensive players to play one thing one series or one snap and play a little bit different the next snap.”

Each of the past two seasons the game has been decided by a field goal. Extra preparation was taken to be ready for the Midshipmen’s tricky offense.

“The last month or so we have been working on the Navy game plan on Sundays,” says Houston.

“We have some, some clues on what we might see coming into this game,” says ECU linebacker Teylor Jackson.

“Back in high school we played a school called Plantation high school back my way,” says ECU cornerback Antoine Jackson, “They had a similar offense. It is confusing. You have got to be on your p’s and q’s and really lock in this week.”

The biggest thing the players notice from Navy is the physicality in all phases. they say the coaching staff cranks it up in practice for Navy week.

“We ramp,” says Teylor, “We are always physical in practice but this week is more physicality than ever really.”

“I think it is everybody really. Guys on the scout team included. They got to do their job to make sure we get the best look for the game on Saturday,” says ECU offensive lineman Parker Moorer, “Offensively and defensively they do things that are difficult for teams to stop. That’s why they are a really good opponent.”

The other piece ECU faces is limited possessions like they saw in the Tulane game. They know the keys surround controlling the ball as best they can.

“We can’t give any of our possessions away. So we got to do a really great job with ball security and decision-making,” says Houston, “We got to do a great job on third down. We are going to need to drive the football and be able to convert. Then we are going to have to maximize when we get down in the red zone.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Derrick Bennett appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Onslow County man pleads guilty to killing sister-in-law
Greenville police
Memo indicates high-ranking police officer demoted; Greenville continues to withhold public records
Joshua Glaspie
Jury convicts man who took off in middle of Beaufort County trial
Officers today released surveillance photos of a man wanted for holding up the Dollar General...
Police searching for Dollar General robber

Latest News

North Pitt's Chris Young earned 200th career victory this week
North Pitt wrestling coach Chris Young earns 200th career victory
Coach Chris Young's 200th Career Victory
Coach Chris Young's 200th Career Victory
ECU vs Navy Prep
ECU vs Navy Prep
State HSFB Third Round games moved to Thursday night due to expected weather
Havelock stops Rose in state football playoffs third round, New Bern falls at Cleveland