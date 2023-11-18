Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy and a breezy Saturday; Sunny and cooler air Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting out the weekend with a warm and breezy note, with a blend of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday showcases mostly sunny skies and cooler than average temperatures in the low 60s, with winds relaxing.

Next week begins sunny, then rain chances moves in Tuesday an Wednesday, as a good soaking rain is likely to occur Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Amounts as of now are ranging from 0.50 inch to nearly 1.25-1.50 inch of rain possible. Later in the day Wednesday, rain clears out and partly cloudy skies moves in. As for Thanksgiving Thursday, partly cloudy and chilly air moves in, as another round of rain is possible late Thursday and going into Friday. Rain chances range from 20%-30% going into the holiday weekend. A few showers could impact the final home game at Dowdy-Ficklen, as ECU takes on Tulsa at 2:00 p.m.

Temperatures will go from the 60s to the mid 50s as daytime highs and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. A few areas may see the upper 20s for Black Friday morning.

