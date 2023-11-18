Advertise With Us
Daughter of woman, who died from drug overdose in May, remembers her mother’s life

Daughter speaks about mother's drug overdose death
Daughter speaks about mother's drug overdose death(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -We’re continuing to hear from those who knew and loved a woman in the east, that deputies say died from a drug overdose earlier this year.

Carteret County deputies say 50-year-old Paula Parson, died from drugs that they believe were provided to her back in May.

Monday, 40-year-old Toby Cox of Craven County was arrested and charged with one count of death by distribution in Parson’s death.

Parson’s daughter Leticia Suggs says her mother had a heart of gold, even in the midst of battling drug addiction.

“She was a very devout Christian, even though she struggled,” Suggs said. “She had bible studies at her house and her own little church. She was still trying to help people.”

Suggs says she hopes those who associated themselves with her mother, view her tragic death as a wakeup call.

“It’s not their responsibility to guide another grown adult, but it is their responsibility to pick a mirror to look at their own life,” Suggs said. “Probably should get themselves some help.”

Suggs encourages anyone who’s struggling with drugs or other illegal substances, to call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

Cox is being held on a $250,000 bond.

