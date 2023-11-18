Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he is filing a class action lawsuit against the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL.

Portnoy posted a screenshot Thursday night of a $120,000 bet he reportedly placed on the Bengals to cover the four-point spread against the Baltimore Ravens.

Just a few hours later, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with an injury to his right wrist.

The injury caught the spotlight not just for what it meant to the Bengals’ season, but also because of the possibility the team knew Burrow may have been injured before the game.

WXIX reports that the Bengals shared a photo on Wednesday of Burrow walking off the team plane where he could be seen wearing a wrap around his right wrist.

The image was later deleted. Some on social media claimed it was an iPad glove on his wrist.

According to The Associated Press, the NFL is investigating the situation to determine if the Bengals violated the league’s injury report policy.

On Friday, Portnoy said he is filing a class action lawsuit against the Bengals and the NFL.

“There is no shot I put 100k hard earned dollars on the Bengals if I knew Joe Burrow was injured going into the game,” Portnoy shared online.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Derrick Bennett appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Onslow County man pleads guilty to killing sister-in-law
Joshua Glaspie
Jury convicts man who took off in middle of Beaufort County trial
Officers today released surveillance photos of a man wanted for holding up the Dollar General...
Police searching for Dollar General robber
From hospital bed to hospital employee
Second chance: Ayden man turns his life around after near-fatal overdose

Latest News

Daughter speaks about mother's drug overdose death
Daughter of woman, who died from drug overdose in May, remembers her mother’s life
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills 1 before being fatally shot by trooper at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
Band director will play on national tv for the first time.
Band director from Eastern Carolina school is set to play in Macys Day Parade
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16,...
Colorado judge keeps Donald Trump on state’s primary ballot