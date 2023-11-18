Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Band director from Eastern Carolina school is set to play in Macys Day Parade

Band director will play on national tv for the first time.
Band director will play on national tv for the first time.(Alyssa Hefner)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina band director will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by taking part in a Thanksgiving tradition.

Joanne McGowan has worked at Greene County Middle School for 12 years, teaching endless band classes. But she’s never done something like this before.

“It was equal excitement, and how am I gonna do this,” said McGowan.

On November 23, Thanksgiving day, she will be one of 400 band directors from across the country performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as part of the band director’s marching band.

“We were given six songs ahead of time to memorize. I’ve memorized about half of them,” said McGowan.

With the thrill of getting to play her saxophone on national TV, McGowan says she’s feeling some other emotions, too.

“I’m really nervous, and I don’t typically get nervous about things, but between all the logistics of everything and the fact that I’ve never been in the parade, it’s a little daunting,” said McGowan.

She will be performing with the Saluting America’s Band Directors with a theme of “We teach music. We teach life.”

“We don’t just teach kids how to play notes on a page. Teach them how to be members of an ensemble. We hope to, and I think every band director thinks this. They leave better human beings,” said McGowan.

Her community and Greene County will be supporting McGowan along the way.

“We’re all very excited for Ms. McGowan; we know this is gonna be a fun experience for her,” said Phil Cook, the Greene County Middle School principal.

With her students, of course, cheering her on as she takes on the Big Apple and the famous parade.

“Just to see someone like her just go out of the small town on national TV. It’s a proud thing to see,” said 8th grader Kemori Sheppard.

McGowan is one of the three band directors from Eastern North Carolina playing in the parade. The other two are middle and high school band directors from Perquimans County.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe
Derrick Bennett appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Onslow County man pleads guilty to killing sister-in-law
Joshua Glaspie
Jury convicts man who took off in middle of Beaufort County trial
Officers today released surveillance photos of a man wanted for holding up the Dollar General...
Police searching for Dollar General robber
From hospital bed to hospital employee
Second chance: Ayden man turns his life around after near-fatal overdose

Latest News

Coach Chris Young's 200th Career Victory
Coach Chris Young's 200th Career Victory
ECU vs Navy Prep
ECU vs Navy Prep
DMV shuts down Jacksonville license plate agency for “contract violations”
DMV shuts down Jacksonville license plate agency for “contract violations”
Memo indicates high-ranking police officer demoted; Greenville continues to withhold public...
Memo indicates high-ranking police officer demoted; Greenville continues to withhold public records
New Bern city leaders agree to display the Menorah for holiday decorations
New Bern city leaders agree to display the Menorah for holiday decorations